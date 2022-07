Japanese Hiromi comes to Zorlu PSM

ISTANBUL

One of the most important jazz pianists of the 21st century, Japanese pianist and composer Hiromi will perform at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 12. The pianist, who worked with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 14, amazes listeners and critics both in the east and the west with her spectacular energy, creativity and reinterpretation of the limits of jazz. She will take the stage in Istanbul as part f her Hiromi: Solo - The World Tour.