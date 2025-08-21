Japanese Defense Minister visits Baykar as Tokyo eyes Turkish drone acquisitions

ANKARA – Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his delegation toured Türkiye's leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar on Wednesday, amid growing interest in potential drone purchases and expanded defense ties between the two nations.

"H.E. Gen Nakatani, Minister of Defense of Japan, along with his delegation, visited the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center," Baykar posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"It was our pleasure to host his Excellency."

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar briefed Nakatani on the company's operations during the visit, with Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün also in attendance.

Baykar, one of Türkiye's top defense firms, has seen remarkable success in UAV exports, propelling its executives to the forefront of the country's income taxpayers for the fourth straight year.

According to Türkiye's Revenue Administration, Selçuk Bayraktar and Haluk Bayraktar topped the list based on 2024 annual income tax returns.

Nakatani's official visit to Türkiye, which began Aug. 19, included talks with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in Ankara—the first such visit by a Japanese defense minister.

Güler emphasized advancing cooperation, particularly in defense industry and military relations, stating on social media:

"In light of today’s evolving global security environment, I would like to stress that we stand ready to make every possible effort to further advance our cooperation with our Japanese friends."

The over-90-minute meeting led to agreements on broadening bilateral defense ties and initiating senior-level consultations for equipment and technology collaboration.

Nakatani also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) on August 19 and was slated to tour military facilities and meet defense company representatives in Istanbul on Aug. 20.

Japanese media reports indicate the trip's core focus is exploring Turkish drone acquisitions.

The Japan Times noted Tokyo plans to allocate 200 billion yen (about $1.4 billion) from its fiscal 2026 budget to accelerate UAV procurement, aiming to integrate air, sea and underwater drones into the Japan Self-Defense Forces by fiscal 2027's end.

While considering options from the U.S. and Australia, Japan shows keen interest in Baykar's armed drones, according to reports.