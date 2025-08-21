Japanese Defense Minister visits Baykar as Tokyo eyes Turkish drone acquisitions

Japanese Defense Minister visits Baykar as Tokyo eyes Turkish drone acquisitions

ANKARA
Japanese Defense Minister visits Baykar as Tokyo eyes Turkish drone acquisitions

ANKARA – Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his delegation toured Türkiye's leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar on Wednesday, amid growing interest in potential drone purchases and expanded defense ties between the two nations.

"H.E. Gen Nakatani, Minister of Defense of Japan, along with his delegation, visited the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center," Baykar posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"It was our pleasure to host his Excellency."

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar briefed Nakatani on the company's operations during the visit, with Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün also in attendance.

Baykar, one of Türkiye's top defense firms, has seen remarkable success in UAV exports, propelling its executives to the forefront of the country's income taxpayers for the fourth straight year.

According to Türkiye's Revenue Administration, Selçuk Bayraktar and Haluk Bayraktar topped the list based on 2024 annual income tax returns.

Nakatani's official visit to Türkiye, which began Aug. 19, included talks with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in Ankara—the first such visit by a Japanese defense minister.

Güler emphasized advancing cooperation, particularly in defense industry and military relations, stating on social media:

"In light of today’s evolving global security environment, I would like to stress that we stand ready to make every possible effort to further advance our cooperation with our Japanese friends."

The over-90-minute meeting led to agreements on broadening bilateral defense ties and initiating senior-level consultations for equipment and technology collaboration.

Nakatani also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) on August 19 and was slated to tour military facilities and meet defense company representatives in Istanbul on Aug. 20.

Japanese media reports indicate the trip's core focus is exploring Turkish drone acquisitions.

The Japan Times noted Tokyo plans to allocate 200 billion yen (about $1.4 billion) from its fiscal 2026 budget to accelerate UAV procurement, aiming to integrate air, sea and underwater drones into the Japan Self-Defense Forces by fiscal 2027's end.

While considering options from the U.S. and Australia, Japan shows keen interest in Baykar's armed drones, according to reports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

    Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

  2. İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

    İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

  3. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  4. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  5. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Recommended
Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel
Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army
Five years since Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery

Five years since Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery
Children found safe 12 hours after boat capsizes in Muğla

Children found safe 12 hours after boat capsizes in Muğla
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿