Türkiye tightens e-scooter rules with geofencing, data-tracking requirements

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has introduced a series of new regulations governing the use and operation of electric scooters, with amendments to the Electric Scooter Regulation published in the Official Gazette.

Under the amendments, the concept of “geographic fencing” has been formally added to the regulation. Through software-based controls, authorities will be able to restrict scooters from entering specific areas or limit the actions riders can take within those zones.

Operators will now be required to record each scooter’s serial, plate and ID numbers, along with real-time location data, into the national central digital tracking and data-sharing platform U-Net.

Scooters in use must transmit their location every three minutes, while those parked must report their coordinates within ten minutes. Any movement outside active use will be reported instantly. Companies will also send monthly accident and complaint reports to U-Net.

Operating permits for e-scooter firms will be valid for two years, with a one-year extension available upon fee payment if no new application is filed. Operators must maintain at least 70 percent of their authorized scooter quota in each district (40 percent between November and February) and may not exceed 130 percent.

A 24/7 call center or an equivalent mobile application becomes mandatory. Apps must display scooter locations, battery levels, estimated range, restricted zones, real-time pricing and carbon-footprint comparisons.

Additionally, at least 30 percent of fleets must be sourced from locally certified manufacturers. This requirement will take effect on July 1, 2026.