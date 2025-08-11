Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

TAMANA

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

Television footage from various communities in Kumamoto prefecture showed houses, stores and vehicles submerged in about a meter of water.

Surging rivers swept away vehicles and damaged roads.

In six hours to early Monday, more than 37 centimeters of rain fell in Kumamoto prefecture's hardest-hit Tamana city, a record for the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"The situation is life-threatening and safety must be ensured immediately," the weather agency said.

"Maximum vigilance is required even in places where disasters are not normally considered to occur."

Evacuation advisories and warnings were issued to more than 3 million residents in the southwestern regions, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Some 384,000 residents, mostly in Kumamoto, faced Japan's most serious evacuation warning, it said.

In Misato town, also in Kumamoto, rescuers were trying to reach an elderly man trapped inside his house after it was struck by a landslide, the town's duty official told AFP.

"Rain was so heavy that I couldn't see what's in front of me for four to five hours," Misato town official Kazuhiro Masunaga told AFP.

Two people in Fukuoka city reportedly were swept away in a surging river on Aug. 10 and remained missing, national broadcaster NHK said.