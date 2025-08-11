Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

TAMANA
Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing

Japanese authorities on Monday urged millions to evacuate their homes after heavy rains unleashed floods and landslides in the country's southwest, leaving several residents missing.

Television footage from various communities in Kumamoto prefecture showed houses, stores and vehicles submerged in about a meter of water.

Surging rivers swept away vehicles and damaged roads.

In six hours to early Monday, more than 37 centimeters of rain fell in Kumamoto prefecture's hardest-hit Tamana city, a record for the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"The situation is life-threatening and safety must be ensured immediately," the weather agency said.

"Maximum vigilance is required even in places where disasters are not normally considered to occur."

Evacuation advisories and warnings were issued to more than 3 million residents in the southwestern regions, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Some 384,000 residents, mostly in Kumamoto, faced Japan's most serious evacuation warning, it said.

In Misato town, also in Kumamoto, rescuers were trying to reach an elderly man trapped inside his house after it was struck by a landslide, the town's duty official told AFP.

"Rain was so heavy that I couldn't see what's in front of me for four to five hours," Misato town official Kazuhiro Masunaga told AFP.

Two people in Fukuoka city reportedly were swept away in a surging river on Aug. 10 and remained missing, national broadcaster NHK said.

flood ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

    Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

  2. Perplexity AI offers Google $34.5 bln for Chrome browser

    Perplexity AI offers Google $34.5 bln for Chrome browser

  3. India reels from US tariff hike threat

    India reels from US tariff hike threat

  4. Chatbot Grok stirs confusion over suspension after Gaza claims

    Chatbot Grok stirs confusion over suspension after Gaza claims

  5. Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

    Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
Recommended
US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says
‘Nothing will be left’: Israel prepares for Gaza City battle

‘Nothing will be left’: Israel prepares for Gaza City battle
Azerbaijan, Armenia share text of initialed peace deal

Azerbaijan, Armenia share text of initialed peace deal
England faces nationally significant water shortfall

England faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall
Colombia presidential hopeful dies after June rally shooting

Colombia presidential hopeful dies after June rally shooting
Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash

Families mourn 40 years since deadly Japan Airlines crash
Trump says plans to test out Putin as Europe engages Ukraine

Trump says plans to test out Putin as Europe engages Ukraine
WORLD US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on U.S. soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

ECONOMY Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer said it had struck a deal valued at up to $1.3 billion (1.1 billion euros) with a U.S.-based biotech company to develop its prospective cancer drug.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿