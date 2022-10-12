Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

TOKYO
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

The Japanese space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its Epsilon-6 rocket experienced an unidentified “abnormality” and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima.

JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding that the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit. They said the rocket was believed to have fallen into the sea with the payloads.

The cause of the failure was still being investigated, the agency said.

The Epsilon rocket was carrying eight payloads, including two developed by a private company based in Fukuoka, another southern prefecture. It was the first time an Epsilon rocket carried commercially developed payloads.

The 26-meter (85-foot) -long, 95.6-ton and solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket is the final version before JAXA plans to develop another variation, Epsilon-S. After five upgrades since the early 2010s, the Epsilon-6 is designed for a compact launch as JAXA aims to develop a commercial satellite launch business.

Wednesday’s failure ended success records for the Epsilon series since its first launch of the original version in 2013. It was also a first for JAXA since its H2A rocket failed in 2003.

The launch, originally scheduled for last Friday, had been delayed due to the location of a positioning satellite in space.

WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

    Türkiye calls for Russia, Ukraine truce ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meeting

  2. Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

    Tomb of ‘Santa Claus’ unearthed in Antalya: Expert

  3. Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

    Instagram, Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts

  4. Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

    Türkiye about to be ‘old country': Statistics

  5. Large US rail union rejects deal

    Large US rail union rejects deal
Recommended
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
Zelensky pleads for Ukraine ’air shield’ after Russian onslaught

Zelensky pleads for Ukraine ’air shield’ after Russian onslaught
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US
Neighbors, rescuers search for missing after Venezuela landslide

Neighbors, rescuers search for missing after Venezuela landslide
WORLD US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Large US rail union rejects deal

Large US rail union rejects deal

The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.