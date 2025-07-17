Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half

Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half

TOKYO
Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half

Japan sank into a trade deficit of 2.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) for the first six month of this year, according to government data released on Thursday, as exports were hit by President Donald Trump’s tariffs .

In June, Japan's exports slipped 0.5 percent from a year earlier after its shipments of vehicles and other products were slapped with a 25 percent tariff.

Trump has postponed implementing that higher import duty until Aug. 1, to allow time for negotiations but so far no deal has been reached.

Exports in June totaled nearly 9.2 trillion yen ($62 billion), in the second straight month of declines. Imports in June rose 0.2 percent to 9 trillion yen ($61 billion), the Finance Ministry said. That left a trade surplus of 153 billion yen (just over $1 billion).

Japan's exports to the United States fell 11 percent in June, with auto exports plunging 25 percent. 

In the first half of the year, Japan's exports totaled 53.4 trillion yen ($360 billion), up 3.6 percent, while imports rose 1.3 percent to 55.6 trillion yen ($375 billion).

Japan and the U.S. have been holding trade talks, with Japanese officials stressing that Japan is a key U.S. ally.

Trump has focused on rice, a sector traditionally protected from foreign competition for the sake of Japan's food security. Japan imports more than 300,000 tons of rice a year from the U.S., according to various data, although some of that is used for animal feed.

Japan’s economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.7% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, partly due to slowing exports.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June
Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform

Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform
Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season

Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season
Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor
Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia

Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia
Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid

Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿