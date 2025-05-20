Japan PM hits out at farm minister over free rice claim

TOKYO
Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto (C) responds to a question about his own statement that he has never purchased rice, at the House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting inside the parliament in Tokyo on May 19, 2025.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Tuesday reprimanded the farm minister for claiming he never buys rice because he gets it free, provoking the ire of consumers facing soaring prices.

Japan's government has released some of its emergency stockpile of the grain in recent months, with Agriculture Minister Taku Eto weeks ago lamenting the "hardship" experienced by consumers.

But addressing a gathering over the weekend, Eto said he has "never bought rice myself because my supporters donate so much to me that I can practically sell."

Eto's comment hit a nerve in a nation where the price of the much-loved grain has nearly doubled year-on-year.

The prime minister described the remarks as "extremely unfortunate."

"The agriculture minister's job now is to provide solutions to the soaring rice prices. I expect him to offer solutions," Ishiba told journalists as he arrived at his office.

Eto explained that he had exaggerated, incurring the wrath of his wife.

"She told me that she does go buy rice when a stockpile of donated rice runs out," Eto said, adding "it's not like our family is living entirely off of rice gifted to us."

On Tuesday he said he had spoken to Ishiba and that he would continue as farm minister.

Factors behind Japan's rice shortfall include poor harvests due to hot weather in 2023 and panic-buying prompted by a "megaquake" warning last year.

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
