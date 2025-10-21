Japan parliament names first woman PM

TOKYO

The Japanese parliament’s lower house on Tuesday elected Sanae Takaichi, chair of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), as the country’s first female prime minister.

The parliamentary vote began at 1.08 pm local time (0408GMT).

Takaichi secured 237 votes, enough votes with the backing of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which formed a coalition with the LDP.

A premier needs a minimum support of 233 lawmakers in the 465-seat lower house of the bicameral parliament.

Takaichi has become the 104th prime minister of Japan.

However, she would also need support from the upper house of the parliament.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Cabinet resigned to pave the way for the election of a new leader.

Ishiba held an extraordinary Cabinet meeting in the morning, during which all ministers submitted their resignations.

Last month, Ishiba resigned after facing intense pressure and criticism from within the ruling LDP over consecutive election defeats.

This followed the LDP-led coalition's loss of its majority in the upper house election on July 20, which came after a similar loss in the Lower House in October 2024.

Ishiba was the fourth Japanese prime minister to resign in just five years, following Shinzo Abe, Yoshihide Suga, and Fumio Kishida.