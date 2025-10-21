Japan parliament names first woman PM

Japan parliament names first woman PM

TOKYO
Japan parliament names first woman PM

The Japanese parliament’s lower house on Tuesday elected Sanae Takaichi, chair of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), as the country’s first female prime minister.

The parliamentary vote began at 1.08 pm local time (0408GMT).

Takaichi secured 237 votes, enough votes with the backing of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which formed a coalition with the LDP.

A premier needs a minimum support of 233 lawmakers in the 465-seat lower house of the bicameral parliament.

Takaichi has become the 104th prime minister of Japan.

However, she would also need support from the upper house of the parliament.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Cabinet resigned to pave the way for the election of a new leader.

Ishiba held an extraordinary Cabinet meeting in the morning, during which all ministers submitted their resignations.

Last month, Ishiba resigned after facing intense pressure and criticism from within the ruling LDP over consecutive election defeats.

This followed the LDP-led coalition's loss of its majority in the upper house election on July 20, which came after a similar loss in the Lower House in October 2024.

Ishiba was the fourth Japanese prime minister to resign in just five years, following Shinzo Abe, Yoshihide Suga, and Fumio Kishida.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

  2. Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

    Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

  3. Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

    Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

  4. MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

    MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

  5. Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder

    Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder
Recommended
Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia
Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants
World Bank estimates Syria reconstruction costs at $216 bln

World Bank estimates Syria reconstruction costs at $216 bln
Push for swift UN resolution on Gaza peace mission

Push for swift UN resolution on Gaza peace mission
Slovak court gives 21-year jail term to man who shot PM

Slovak court gives 21-year jail term to man who shot PM
Trump-Putin summit delayed after top diplomats’ meeting postponed

Trump-Putin summit delayed after top diplomats’ meeting postponed
Ukraine, Europe allies back peace talks based on current frontline

Ukraine, Europe allies back peace talks based on current frontline
WORLD Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan has officially removed all barriers to cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev announced on Oct. 21, marking a significant step in improving ties between the two neighbors after nearly four decades of tension.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has unveiled plans for a striking 77-meter control tower at Antalya International Airport, set to serve as both a vital air traffic control hub and a new city landmark.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿