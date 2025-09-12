Japan centenarians reach record high at nearly 100,000

Japan centenarians reach record high at nearly 100,000

TOKYO
Japan centenarians reach record high at nearly 100,000

The number of people aged 100 or older in Japan has hit a record high of nearly 100,000, with almost 90 percent of them women, ministry data showed on Sept. 12.

The figures underscore the demographic crisis gripping the world's fourth-biggest economy as its population ages and shrinks.

As of Septç 1, Japan had 99,763 centenarians, up 4,644 year-on-year, with 88 percent of them women, the health ministry said in a statement.

Japan's oldest person is 114-year-old Shigeko Kagawa in the Nara region near Kyoto.

She remained active past 80 years old as an obstetrician-gynecologist and a general doctor, according to the ministry.

"Walking extensively during house calls built strong legs, which are the source of my current vitality," Kagawa was cited as saying in the statement.

She still has good eyesight so she spends the day watching TV, reading newspapers and doing calligraphy.

The world's oldest person is British woman Ethel Caterham, who turned 116 in August, months after the title passed to her following the death of Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas.

Japan is facing a steadily worsening population crisis, as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labour force to pay for it.

Official data last month showed that the population of Japanese nationals fell by a record amount, more than 900,000 people, in 2024.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency", pledging family-friendly measures such as more flexible working hours and free day care to try and reverse the trend.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike

Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike
UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state
Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city

Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city
Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses

Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses
Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿