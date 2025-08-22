Japan, African nations vow to cooperate on critical minerals, economic security

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Japan and African nations on Aug. 22 agreed to work together to ensure a “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals amid growing global moves to ensure economic security, following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, local media reported.

A joint statement, issued after an aid conference on Africa, highlighted the need for sound debt management and the rule of law -- an apparent reference to concerns over China’s expanding influence in Africa, according to Kyodo News.

"Given the global demand for critical minerals, we advocate for a fair and equitable partnership that supports local processing and value addition of these resources within Africa," it said.

The three-day Tokyo International Conference on African Development kicked off in Yokohama on Wednesday. The 9th summit has drawn leaders and representatives from about 50 African nations, along with officials from international organizations.

"We will work to expand investment for the future of Africa, boost industrial cooperation, and cultivate human resources," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during a news conference along with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the co-chairs of the conference.

Launched in 1993, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development is co-hosted by Japan, the UN, World Bank, and African Union. The next session will take place in Africa.

