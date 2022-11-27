James shines as Lakers beat Spurs again

LOS ANGELES

LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures on Nov. 26 as the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs for the second time in two days on Saturday, 143-138.

James, who scored 21 points but showed some rust in his return from a groin injury in Nov. 24’s win in San Antonio, effortlessly picked up the slack with star teammate Anthony Davis sidelined with a calf injury on the second night of the NBA back-to-back.

James, who pulled down 11 rebounds, was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and drained seven of the Lakers’ 17 three-pointers.

James, who was struggling from three-point range before injury sidelined him for five games, said he never doubted the shots would start to fall. He was just as pleased with the overall team effort.

“I feel like we’re getting better and better,” James said of a Lakers team that has struggled in the early going this season.

“Early in the season we’d have lost a game like this,” he said.

Dennis Schroder added 21 points and Lonnie Walker added 19.

West leaders Phoenix improved to 13-6 with a 113-112 home victory over the Utah Jazz.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 29 points and 29 rebounds. Devin Booker connected on just eight of 27 shots on the way to 26 points for the Suns, who were without star point guard Chris Paul for a ninth straight game as he continues to battle a right heel injury.

In Toronto, the short-handed Raptors shook off a sluggish start to beat NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 105-100.

O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Raptors emerged with the win in a battle that came down to the wire.

Anunoby also put in a solid defensive effort on Doncic, who scored 24 points and nine assists but matched his season low with just 15 shot attempts.