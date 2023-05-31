James Dean-signed photos fetch $260,00 at auction

LOS ANGELES
A nearly 400-item lot of James Dean-related memorabilia featuring artifacts from the late Hollywood legend, including signed photos, letters and a Warner Bros. contract garnered a sum of more than $260,000.

The scarce items linked to Dean were from the estate of the late actor's agent in New York, Jane Deacy, who died in 2008, and bidding took place last week at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The highest-bid item was a contract with Warner Bros. that the late film star initialed 48 times, sealing his roles in the film East of Eden, and ultimately leading to his roles in the 1955 movie Rebel Without a Cause and and the 1956 film Giant.

Over 18 bids, the winning total on the contract, dated April 7, 1954, came in at $22,958.

The auction house described the document as 'one of the most important acting contracts in the history of Hollywood.'Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a Sept. 30, 1955 car accident, was only featured in the three films in his career.

The second-highest bid item was a signed contract for the movie Giant, which was dated April 2, 1955. The item garnered a high bid of $15,679 off a total of 14 bids.

The third-highest bid item was A photo of the film star he addressed to Deacy, who was reportedly like a second mother to him.

