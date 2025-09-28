Jaguar Land Rover gets loan guarantee after cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover gets loan guarantee after cyberattack

LONDON
Jaguar Land Rover gets loan guarantee after cyberattack

The British government agreed a loan guarantee worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) for Jaguar Land Rover to shore up its cash reserves and supply chain, the Trade Minister said yesterday, after a damaging recent cyberattack.

JLR said on Sept. 2 that it had been targeted by hackers, forcing it to suspend production at its U.K. factories.

The automaker said last week that its IT systems were partly back online as part of a "phased restart", but production would remain on pause until at least Oct. 1.

The government announced that it would back the company with a loan guarantee "expected to unlock up to 1.5 billion pounds to give certainty to its supply chain."

The move does not mean that the government will lend money directly to JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors.

Instead, a government credit agency will provide the guarantee for a loan from a commercial bank that will be repaid over five years.

Trade minister Peter Kyle said the guarantee "will help support the supply chain and protect skilled jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside and throughout the U.K."

"This cyberattack was not only an assault on an iconic British brand, but on our world-leading automotive sector and the men and women whose livelihoods depend on it," he said.

JLR has said its partial systems restart was helping to clear a backlog of payments to its suppliers, after unions warned that some were at risk of collapse due to the disruption.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand
Economic confidence index inches up in September

Economic confidence index inches up in September
Germanys Lufthansa to slash 4,000 jobs by 2030

Germany's Lufthansa to slash 4,000 jobs by 2030
Europe must step up efforts to protect environment: Report

Europe must step up efforts to protect environment: Report
Chinese carmakers back in game as customs duties eased

Chinese carmakers back in game as customs duties eased
Turkish exporters target Brazil, Chile in new trade push

Turkish exporters target Brazil, Chile in new trade push
LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief

LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿