J K Rowling’s yacht ‘Samsara’ anchors in Fethiye

MUĞLA

The 88.5-meter mega yacht “Samsara,” owned by British author J.K. Rowling, famous for the Harry Potter series, has anchored in the Fethiye district of Muğla.

The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel recently docked at Fethiye Pier, where it received 170 tons of fuel.

The Samsara, which has been cruising the Aegean coast, was previously spotted in Göcek for two weeks before making its way to Fethiye for refueling.

It remains unclear if Rowling herself is aboard the yacht during this trip. Following the refueling, Samsara returned to Göcek.

The sight of the mega yacht attracted significant attention from both local and foreign tourists, many of whom photographed the luxury vessel.

Muğla is a well-known hotspot for high-profile luxury yachts. In August, Emirati royal Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s 500 million pound yacht “Blue” and “Mar,” owned by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, were both docked off the coast of Bodrum.

The region continues to draw some of the wealthiest individual and their superyachts to its shores.