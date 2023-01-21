İzmir to host international ‘Congress for Future’s Economy’

İZMİR
The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality will organize an international economy meeting next month, which is dedicated to Türkiye’s first economy congress held in İzmir a century ago.

“The Economy Congress of the Second Century will convene between Feb. 15 and 21, and the roadmap of the new century’s economy will be shared with the nation,” İzmir Mayor Tunç Soyer said on Jan. 19.

Hundred years ago, Türkiye’s first economy congress in İzmir laid out the economic structure of the country amid the ruins of World War I, and now the nation has once again reached a turning point where economic policies, strategies and action plans should be refashioned, he said.

“Moreover, global climate emergency, democracy crisis and pandemic require the redefinition of several economic paradigms. Perhaps, humanity has come to a point where we need to be brave enough to fundamentally change the definition of economics.”

Plenty of meetings were held with the farmers, workers, industrialists, traders and artisan’s organizations, Soyer stressed, referring to the preparation of the congress.

“Congress for Future’s Economy is supervised by an advisory board, comprising Türkiye’s prominent academics, experts and private sector representatives,” he said.

World-renowned academics Francis Fukuyama and Timothy Ash and British political activist Bob Geldof are also expected to attend the congress, among others, Soyer added.

