İzmir State Opera and Ballet to open season with ‘Troy’

İzmir State Opera and Ballet to open season with ‘Troy’

İZMİR
İzmir State Opera and Ballet to open season with ‘Troy’

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet (İZDOB) will launch its 2025-2026 season with “Troy,” an opera inspired by Homer’s immortal epic.

 

According to a statement from İZDOB, the season premiere will take place on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Bornova Culture and Arts Center Necdet Aydın Stage. The production will also be staged on Sept. 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 4.

 

Composed by Bujor Hoinic with a libretto by Artun Hoinic, the opera premiered in Ankara in 2018 and was later performed at the 2019 inauguration of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

 

This season will mark the first time İZDOB artists bring “Troy” to the stage. The production combines epic staging with traces of Anatolian musical traditions and a dramatic narrative.

 

Conductors Bujor Hoinic and Tulio Gagliardo will lead the orchestra, while Recep Ayyılmaz directs the production. Choreography is by Volkan Ersoy, set design by Özgür Usta, costume design for the main characters by Atıl Kutoğlu and general costume design by Ayda Çınar. Lighting design is by Bülent Arslan, chorus master is Orhan Öner Özcan, and video projections are by Ahmet Şeren.

 

The performance will feature İZDOB’s orchestra, choir and ballet ensemble, with Kemal Tören as concertmaster.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

    Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

  2. Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

    Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

  3. Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

    Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

  4. Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

    Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

  5. Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

    Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Recommended
Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye
Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Kahramanmaraş Museum reopens after earthquake restoration

Kahramanmaraş Museum reopens after earthquake restoration
Bangkok Rising: Chef Ton’s Sky-High Manifesto of Thai Cuisine

Bangkok Rising: Chef Ton’s Sky-High Manifesto of Thai Cuisine
Venice Film Festival opens with star power, and Gaza protesters

Venice Film Festival opens with star power, and Gaza protesters
Çanakkale Culture Route Festival to begin on Aug 30

Çanakkale Culture Route Festival to begin on Aug 30
WORLD Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

ECONOMY Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿