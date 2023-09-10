İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

İZMİR

The western province of İzmir has commemorated the 101st anniversary of its liberation, with citizens from all walks of life gathering to celebrate the occasion through a series of engaging activities.

The festivities commenced with a massive march led by the people of İzmir, who unfurled a colossal 350-meter-long Turkish flag. The procession commenced at Anafartalar Street, where participants gathered at 9 a.m., and concluded at Cumhuriyet Square. The event garnered enthusiastic support from spectators along the route, who cheered and applauded the marchers.

At Cumhuriyet Square, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban, Aegean Army and Garrison Commander Gen. Kemal Yeni, and Mayor Tunç Soyer paid their respects to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by laying a wreath at his monument. A moment of silence was observed, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Soyer underscored the significance of the Sept. 9 date, "not only for İzmir but also for the entire nation."

"As we embark on the second century of our republic, which our great leader Mustafa Kemal referred to as the 'sweet sun of peace,' we will once again unite and demonstrate our unwavering commitment against those who seek to cast darkness over our land," the mayor stated. "We are the torchbearers of Atatürk's vision of independence and the republic."

The ceremony continued with performances by the municipal bands. Following these displays, visitors had the opportunity to explore the Turkish navy ships TCG Burgazada and TCG Osmangazi, which were anchored in the bay for public viewing.

The celebrations continued with the grandeur of cavalry units marching from Cumhuriyet Square to Gündoğdu Square. The highlight of the evening was a spectacular air show that commenced at 6 p.m., featuring thrilling performances by SoloTürk and the Turkish Stars aerobatics teams.

The culminating event of the day was a concert held at the city's fairground at 9 p.m., with renowned singer Tan Taşçı taking the stage.