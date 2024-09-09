İzmir celebrates anniversary of its iberation

The western province of İzmir marked the 102nd anniversary of its liberation from occupation on Sept. 9 with a series of events across the city.

Celebrations began with a grand parade, known as the "Victory March," which saw thousands of İzmir residents gather early at Anafartalar Street.

The procession, which ended at Cumhuriyet Square, was met with cheers and applause from spectators along the route.

İzmir Mayor Cemil Tugay, Governor Süleyman Elban and Aegean Army and Garrison Commander İrfan Özsert paid tribute by laying a wreath at a monument dedicated to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"We must remember what the republic represents with every breath... It is a great honor and pride to carry this legacy," Tugay said in his speech.

"The duty of every citizen of the Turkish Republic is to take full pride in such a special day. Let's continue this honorable struggle of this country together."

Following the ceremony, a moment of silence was observed and the National Anthem was sung. The event concluded with a reenactment of the cavalry units' entry into the city.

The liberation of İzmir on Sept. 9, 1922, marked the end of Türkiye's War of Independence, ending years of occupation. This followed the retreat of the Greek army after its defeat in previous battles and the evacuation from western Anatolia.

Türkiye has been commemorating the liberation struggle for over two weeks, starting with the Battle of Dumlupınar on Aug. 26, which spanned several provinces in the country's west.

The anniversary of the battle's conclusion on Aug. 30 is celebrated as a national holiday in Türkiye.

The battle ultimately led to Turkish forces capturing İzmir, concluding the operation within ten days as the last Greek troops departed Turkish soil.

Afyonkarahisar, a key battleground during the War of Independence, has also hosted a week-long series of events in honor of the anniversary.

The war was ignited by the occupation of Türkiye by Allied forces following the Ottoman Empire's defeat in World War I.

