İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

ANKARA
İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

Ayşe Sibel Yanıkömeroğlu, Istanbul deputy of the İYİ (Good) Party, has announced her resignation after the party’s central decision-making body rejected to form a partnership with the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for the local polls. Yanıkömeroğlu has been the third İYİ Party deputy that resigned from the party.

“I’ve been feeling the sorrow of [the İYİ Party’s] distancing from our founding principles and objectives,” she said in a message through social media late on Dec. 6. Yanıkömeroğlu was among the founders of the İYİ Party under the leadership of chairwoman Meral Akşener in 2017.

The central executive board (GİK) of the İYİ Party has decided to run in the local polls individually and rejected the calls from the CHP. The two parties did cooperate in the 2019 municipal polls and won Istanbul, Ankara and other big cities. Akşener, in an address to her party on Dec. 6, described the political alliance as a masquerade ball in which the İYİ Party will not take place.

Before Yanıkömeroğlu, senior members of the İYİ Party, including former MP Durmuş Yılmaz, member of the GİK Bahadır Erdem have also resigned.

Eskişehir Deputy Nebi Hatipoğlu also resigned to join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Sakarya Deputy Ümit Dikbayır resigned after a disciplinary action has been launched against him by the party leadership.

The İYİ Party currently has 41 deputies in the 600-seat Turkish parliament.

Ayse Sibel Yanikomeroglu, IYI Party, resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza contact group to urge US, Canada for immediate ceasefire

Gaza contact group to urge US, Canada for immediate ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza contact group to urge US, Canada for immediate ceasefire

    Gaza contact group to urge US, Canada for immediate ceasefire

  2. Erdoğan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

    Erdoğan pledges 'new era' in relations with Greece

  3. İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

    İYİ Party’s Istanbul deputy parts ways with party

  4. Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

    Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

  5. British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

    British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize
Recommended
İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener

İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener
İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls

HEDEP mulls independent run in upcoming polls
Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş applies to seek reelection as Ankara mayor
Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections
CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
WORLD US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

US Senate blocks Ukraine, Israel aid in row over immigration

Republican senators blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid, primarily for Ukraine and Israel, on Wednesday as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.
ECONOMY Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

Türkiye, IsDB sign $200 mln deal for quake recovery

The Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has signed a $200 million financing agreement to support Türkiye’s post-earthquake recovery efforts.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.