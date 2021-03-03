İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

  • March 03 2021 15:12:00

İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

ANKARA
İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

The İYİ (Good) Party will not automatically vote in favor of the removal of the immunities of the parliament members from the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), İYİ Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener has said, stressing that her party would advocate the truth and not support a political show.

“Our stance is clear. The İYİ Party is not on terror’s side. The İYİ Party does not automatically endorse the summary proceedings that were brought to the parliament to change the agenda,” Akşener said at her party’s parliamentary group meeting on March 3.

The presidency has submitted the summary proceedings of about 33 lawmakers, including the nine HDP lawmakers accused of triggering the 2014 Kobane incidents, which claimed the lives of dozens of people in southeastern Anatolia.

“The İYİ Party is carefully reading these summary proceedings from beginning to the end. The İYİ Party is studying these proceedings and then will do whatever is necessary. We will stand with the truth and not the political show,” she said.

Akşener hinted that the motive behind this move was to put the İYİ Party in a difficult situation, while implying that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was behind this political intervention.

Turkey, Erdoğan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases lockdowns, partially reopens restaurants

  2. Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

    Women revolutionizing Istanbul’s public transportation

  3. Turkey, France can contribute to stability in world, Erdoğan tells Macron

    Turkey, France can contribute to stability in world, Erdoğan tells Macron

  4. US, Turkey have shared interests in Syria: Washington

    US, Turkey have shared interests in Syria: Washington

  5. Istanbul Municipality rescued nearly 1200 horses from Princes’ Islands last year

    Istanbul Municipality rescued nearly 1200 horses from Princes’ Islands last year
Recommended
Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader

Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader
MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP

MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP
Main opposition party lawmaker resigns

Main opposition party lawmaker resigns
Turkish officials recall ‘post-modern coup’

Turkish officials recall ‘post-modern coup’
Proper political climate needed for brand-new constitution: CHP

Proper political climate needed for brand-new constitution: CHP
Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson

Coups undermined Turkey’s political, economic growth: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on March 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media.
ECONOMY State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

State-run lenders post $2.1 bln net profit in 2020

Three major conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank, and Halkbank - posted 15.43 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion) in net profit last year.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes beat Valencia Basket for 5th straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Valencia Basket 99-83 on March 2 to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. 