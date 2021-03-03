İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

ANKARA

The İYİ (Good) Party will not automatically vote in favor of the removal of the immunities of the parliament members from the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), İYİ Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener has said, stressing that her party would advocate the truth and not support a political show.

“Our stance is clear. The İYİ Party is not on terror’s side. The İYİ Party does not automatically endorse the summary proceedings that were brought to the parliament to change the agenda,” Akşener said at her party’s parliamentary group meeting on March 3.

The presidency has submitted the summary proceedings of about 33 lawmakers, including the nine HDP lawmakers accused of triggering the 2014 Kobane incidents, which claimed the lives of dozens of people in southeastern Anatolia.

“The İYİ Party is carefully reading these summary proceedings from beginning to the end. The İYİ Party is studying these proceedings and then will do whatever is necessary. We will stand with the truth and not the political show,” she said.

Akşener hinted that the motive behind this move was to put the İYİ Party in a difficult situation, while implying that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was behind this political intervention.