İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party Leader Meral Akşener has urged the Turkish government to take bold steps against Israel in a bid to end its aggression against Palestinians.



The politician proposed to lift bilateral trade between Turkey and Israel following Israel’s recent deadly attacks against Palestinians.



“In the face of this shame of humanity, unfortunately, we could not see a single concrete step from the rulers of our country that would deter Israel and improve the lives of Palestinians,” she said, addressing İYİ Party’s parliamentary group meeting on May 18.



“For example, we have trade relations with Israel that exceed $6 billion. So, have these relationships been suspended? No,” she added.



She also demanded to close the Kürecik airbase to NATO, which is alleged to serve intelligence for Israeli security as well.



“For example, there is a Kürecik Radar Base, right? It is planned to inform an attack on Israel from Iran. So, has this base been closed? No. None of these happened,” she stated.



She said she found the government’s attitude on the Palestinian cause insufficient and identified it as an “insincere, crying attitude.”