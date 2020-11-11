İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

  • November 11 2020 17:04:00

İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

ANKARA
İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has urged the government to conduct diplomacy with the Unites States through diplomatic channels, instead of relying on individual relations.

“We hope that the relations that were reduced to cronyism in the Trump era will regain an international identity. Diplomacy should not be carried out through personal companionship, but by competent staff,” she said Nov. 11 during her party’s parliamentary group meeting.

Elaborating on the election of Joe Biden as the new U.S. president, Akşener said the primary issue was not how Biden perceives Turkish politics, but how Turkey will preserve its national interests.

“The U.S. relations with Turkey are important for us. Of course, America is one of the dominant powers in the world. But the issue is not how the American president perceives policies on Turkey, but how Turkey’s national interests will be protected,” she said.

In this respect, the Trump era was not good at all, she said. “Will [the incoming U.S. administration] be different from the one before? Time will tell.”

Akşener, meanwhile, welcomed the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia that ended six weeks of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The Azerbaijani army will continue to hold power in territories [in Karabakh] once occupied by Armenia,” she stated.

“The deal was signed following the liberation of [the strategic city of] Shusha ... Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan as we have been saying persistently for 28 years,” she said.

The İYİ Party leader also said the hearts of both Turkey and Azerbaijan beat together.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

  4. Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

    Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  5. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus
Recommended
US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP
President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy
Main opposition CHP hails Bidens US election win

Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win
MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.