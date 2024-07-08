İYİ Party to chart new course at Afyonkarahisar event

ANKARA

The İYİ (Good) Party is set to convene a three-day "camp" in Afyonkarahisar starting July 12 to strategize its future direction following an electoral setback.

The gathering will include members of the party's presidential council, general administrative board, central disciplinary board and deputies.

The primary focus of the event is to evaluate the results of the local elections held on March 31 and devise a roadmap in preparation for the next polls scheduled for 2028.

Party officials said various units responsible for media, financial affairs, national security and migration policies will present their assessments and plans at the event.

Additionally, the party’s representatives in parliament will update attendees on their current work.

“We are now preparing for the squares,” officials said, as party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu is also scheduled to visit local tradesmen in Afyonkarahisar.

The İYİ Party, which secured 44 parliamentary seats in the previous elections, has seen its presence diminish to just 34 seats amid ongoing resignations.

In the latest polls, the party’s vote share fell sharply from 7.3 percent to 3.77 percent, leading former leader Meral Akşener to step down and announce she would not seek reelection.

Subsequently, Dervişoğlu was elected as the new head of the party during a congress on April 27.