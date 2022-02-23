İYİ Party rejects Russia’s move against Ukraine

  • February 23 2022 15:27:50

İYİ Party rejects Russia’s move against Ukraine

ANKARA
İYİ Party rejects Russia’s move against Ukraine

Opposition İYİ (Good) Party Leader Meral Akşener on Feb. 23 criticized Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and urged the Turkish government to use deterrent diplomacy on the crisis.

“It is also unacceptable to pose a threat by amassing troops on the border of a sovereign country like Ukraine. We call on Russia to end its deployment,” Akşener said at her party’s weekly parliamentary group meeting.

Russia should withdraw from the annexed Crimea Peninsula, and it is also unacceptable that Russia deployed troops to Ukraine’s border, she stated.

The desire to separate Donetsk and Luhansk from Ukraine is a result of Russia’s geographical expansion strategy and this will inevitably have repercussions for Turkey, the politician said.

İYİ Party is against the violation of the sovereignty of one country by another sovereign state and also recognizes the right of the attacked state to self-defense, she noted.

Akşener also criticized the Turkish government’s statements on the tension.

“There is a concept called deterrence policy in international relations. It is a policy of discouraging a state from possible threatening actions. It is a policy of deterrence through sanctions,” she said.

“There is a crisis in Ukraine. However, the statements of Mr. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and his team brought Turkey to a fragile point in the eyes of NATO and Russia,” Akşener added.

opposition party,

TURKEY İYİ Party rejects Russia’s move against Ukraine

İYİ Party rejects Russia’s move against Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March

    Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March

  2. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  3. Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

    Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  4. New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces

    New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces

  5. Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen

    Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen
Recommended
CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis

CHP leader urges preservation of Montreux Convention during Ukraine crisis
Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader

Russia adds fuel to flames in Ukraine crisis: MHP leader
Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan

Turkey will win its fight against inflation, high cost of living: Erdoğan
Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener

Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener
Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief

Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief
MHP leader downplays ‘strengthened parliamentary system’ meeting

MHP leader downplays ‘strengthened parliamentary system’ meeting
WORLD Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

A man with a firearm who held several people hostage at Apple’s flagship store in central Amsterdam was overpowered late Tuesday after a siege lasting several hours, police said, adding that the last of the hostages had been freed.

ECONOMY Renewables to provide cheap power, energy minister says

Renewables to provide cheap power, energy minister says

Turkey aims to counter rising global energy prices by developing more renewable energy projects, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 22. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.