İYİ Party refers lawmaker to disciplinary committee for remarks over CHP leader

  • June 10 2022 12:45:00

ANKARA
The İYİ (Good) Party on June 9 referred Ankara Deputy İbrahim Halil Oral to the Disciplinary Board over his remarks regarding the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“He being an Alevi is a concern for the Muslim segment, who we can call Sunni,” Oral said in his televised remarks while elaborating on the possible candidacy of Kılıçdaroğlu for the next presidential elections.

“Alevis are our brothers, [Kılıçdaroğlu] being an Alevi is not an obstacle for me because I know them, I know their principles. But this is a concern for the Turkish society, that is, for the Muslim segment, which we can call Sunni. This is a problem that should not be given a vote. It can be viewed from this perspective. But I don’t think it’s an obstacle for Kılıçdaroğlu to be a candidate because he is an Alevi. But as I said, it is about thinking about the realities of Turkey and gaining a purpose in politics,” the İYİ Party lawmaker said.

After the reactions, Oral made a statement saying, “I apologize to all our nation, especially Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu and my Alevi brothers, for some sloppy expressions I used.”

İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener also apologized for her lawmaker’s statement. “I apologize to each of my brothers, especially Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu,” Akşener said.

Felicity Party chair Temel Karamollaoğlu also criticized Oral’s words for Kılıçdaroğlu. “I would like to express my regret for the discriminatory and marginalizing statements made for Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu and our Alevi citizens,” Karamollaoğlu tweeted.

