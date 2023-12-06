İYİ Party proposes a third way for electors, says Akşener

ANKARA
Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good) Party, has reiterated that her party will run individually in the upcoming local polls and propose a third way for the electors who have been stranded between the two opposite alliances.

“We will not be part of this masquerade ball which they call ‘alliance.’ We will walk tall, free and independent,” Akşener said in an address to the party’s parliamentary group on Dec. 6.

Her statement followed a decision by the İYİ Party’s central executive board that rejected allying with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for the local polls to be held on March 31, 2024. The CHP and the İYİ Party cooperated in the 2019 local polls that resulted in winning 11 metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara.

However, the defeat of the six-party alliance in the parliamentary and presidential polls in May has caused a change in the İYİ Party’s strategies. The chairwoman suggested that her party will introduce a third way for the electorate stranded between the two alliances.

Akşener urged her party fellows that the İYİ Party will be the subject of political attacks from both the government side and the oppositional side. “We will witness all sorts of slanders and accusations. Their joint objective is to prevent us from running individually in the polls,” she said.

The only group the İYİ Party will ally with is the Turkish nation, Akşener said, calling on all the party organization to start to work for a victory in the upcoming polls.

"The Turkish people deserve much better, cleaner and sustainable cities," she said, adding her party's municipal approach will deliver all of these.

