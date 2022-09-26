İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener saluted the women protesting the Iranian administration and called on Tehran to give an ear to the voice of the protestors.

“I salute the women who took to the streets for their freedom and rebelled against oppression in Iran. I urgently urge the Iranian administration to listen to the rightful voice of women for a dignified life and to implement reforms befitting human dignity,” Akşener tweeted on Sept. 25.

Criticizing the administrations which impose their policies over the argument of “the struggle for survival,” Akşener said, “As a matter of fact, we cannot separate the nightmare that women experience in Iran from this framework. It is the most basic and sacred right of women to lead a happy and peaceful life, to be free in their choices and to live without being pushed around. We can never accept the contrary.”

Protests flared in Iran for an eighth straight night on Sept. 23 over the death of a young woman arrested by the morality police, verified social media posts showed, hours after counterdemonstrations mobilized by authorities.

At least 50 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-government protests, Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based organization, said – more than three times the official death toll of 17, which includes five security personnel.

The street violence, which IHR says has spread to 80 towns and cities, was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd who had spent three days in a coma after being detained by the morality police in Tehran.