İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

  • May 10 2021 12:39:00

İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on May 9 said she does not favor a third-alliance among the political parties in Turkey but believes that the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Democrat Party, the Felicity Party and the İYİ Party to be part of the “same system.” However, she did not welcome the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in this alliance.

“What we need to do for our voters is to continue increasing this integrity. I do not find a third alliance right. DEVA and Future parties were also established. I hesitate to speak on behalf of them. I believe that it would be right for both the Future Party and DEVA, the Democratic Party, the İYİ Party, the Felicity Party and the CHP to be in a system together,” she said while speaking to Karar TV YouTube channel.

Akşener emphasized that she wants the Nation Alliance to expand, but she did not welcome the HDP to be a part of it for the upcoming elections.

“I believe that the HDP should enter [the elections] separately; this is my personal opinion,” Akşener added.

“Until we pass to parliamentary democracy, we must preserve our differences and bring our commoners to the fore and establish integrity,” she stated.

The politician noted that she believes that it would be beneficial that the opposition alliance runs for the presidential elections with a joint candidate.

Akşener said she would not hinder any efforts to reinstate the parliamentary system in Turkey.

 

Turkish politics, DEVA Party,

TURKEY Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation

Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  2. Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

    Experts warn against 'rushing normalization'

  3. Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

    Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

  4. Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

    Turkey determined to join EU despite obstacles: Erdoğan

  5. 150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP

    150,000 Syrians granted Turkish citizenship: CHP
Recommended
CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP

Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP
AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official

AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official
CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts

MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts
CHP submits law proposal to ‘enhance Central Bank independence’

CHP submits law proposal to ‘enhance Central Bank independence’
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.