İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on May 9 said she does not favor a third-alliance among the political parties in Turkey but believes that the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Democrat Party, the Felicity Party and the İYİ Party to be part of the “same system.” However, she did not welcome the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in this alliance.

“What we need to do for our voters is to continue increasing this integrity. I do not find a third alliance right. DEVA and Future parties were also established. I hesitate to speak on behalf of them. I believe that it would be right for both the Future Party and DEVA, the Democratic Party, the İYİ Party, the Felicity Party and the CHP to be in a system together,” she said while speaking to Karar TV YouTube channel.

Akşener emphasized that she wants the Nation Alliance to expand, but she did not welcome the HDP to be a part of it for the upcoming elections.

“I believe that the HDP should enter [the elections] separately; this is my personal opinion,” Akşener added.

“Until we pass to parliamentary democracy, we must preserve our differences and bring our commoners to the fore and establish integrity,” she stated.

The politician noted that she believes that it would be beneficial that the opposition alliance runs for the presidential elections with a joint candidate.

Akşener said she would not hinder any efforts to reinstate the parliamentary system in Turkey.