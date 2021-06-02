İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener criticized the controversial remarks on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, by an imam in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque.

“He curses the founder of our republic. May Allah corrects those who do this and those who condone it,” she said, addressing the İYİ Party parliamentary group meeting on June 2.

“Turkey is governed by a mentality that succeeds in dividing the nation even at the opening of a mosque. Whenever this mentality gets stuck, it tries to divide our nation. Those whose only priority is their seats are fed by this social segregation,” she said.

Akşener also criticized the government for handling the easing stage of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. She said many questions for several businesses were still not answered.

Uncertainty on the issues of the vaccination program, tourism mobility and measures in accommodations as well as in education lingers, she said.