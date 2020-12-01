İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19

  • December 01 2020 12:35:58

İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener criticized the government for “failing” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country was late to take tight measures to curb the spread of the infection.

“For months, they thought they could deceive everyone by hiding the number of cases and by only revealing the number of patients. That didn’t happen either. They just deceived themselves,” Akşener said, addressing her lawmakers in parliament on Dec. 1, once more calling for a full lockdown for two weeks.

She blamed the government for misleading the public perception by saying that Turkey was handling the outbreak well.

Akşener pointed at the fact that there are countries in the world that are in bad condition when it comes to controlling the infection, but also there are countries that have managed to protect themselves against the second wave of the outbreak.

“Your job is not to point at the poor countries but to bring Turkey among the best ones. But even when it comes to the lives of our citizens; You thought you could escape responsibility through political communication, perception management, and propaganda,” she said.

“We hoped they would learn from the mistakes of some countries; they didn’t,” the politician added.

Akşener criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for holding rallies across Turkey and said his attitude was one of the reasons behind this misperception of the public on the issue of the outbreak despite the increase in figures in the country.

“When you did not mind holding rallies and throwing tea to people [at rallies], of course, we had citizens who thought everything was fine and did not follow the rules,” she stated.

iyi party,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

    Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

  2. Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

    Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

  3. Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

    Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

  4. Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

    Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,746 as daily cases increase by 31,219

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,746 as daily cases increase by 31,219
Recommended
CHP criticizes govt’s way of handling coronavirus outbreak

CHP criticizes govt’s way of handling coronavirus outbreak
Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military

Probe launched over MP’s remarks on military
CHP leader questions process of sale of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

CHP leader questions process of sale of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar
CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar
İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says

İYİ Party willing to continue Nation Alliance, Akşener says
Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.