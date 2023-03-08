İYİ Party does not rule out CHP’s dialogue with HDP

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener has said her party does not object to a dialogue between the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) but that any negotiation for forming a government such as a ministry distribution is out of the question.

“It is clear that CHP can meet with HDP. But it can never bring us,” Akşener told private broadcaster HaberTürk on March 7.

“Dialogue is something else. The CHP could say, I would understand,” she added.

She ruled out any negotiation with the HDP about giving a ministry.

Her remarks came after the HDP sent warm messages to CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s presidential nomination. In a televised interview on late March 6, HDP Co-Chair Mithat Sancar said his party will not nominate a presidential candidate but support Kılıçdaroğlu if the CHP leader pays a visit to HDP headquarters and have discussions.



“Good luck with Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy, we look forward to his visit to talk to him at our headquarters. Our goal is democracy, justice and freedom. Basically, we want to talk about principles,” he said. The HDP’s aim is not to bargain for a position in the government, he added.

Akşener also said she would not be a candidate for the parliament in the upcoming elections, adding that this is a sign of “belief in winning.”

“At the moment, we have said that we will be the vice president, therefore we will not be a deputy. Let me say for myself, if I try to be a parliamentary candidate, it means I do not believe in this work.”

She noted that her party believes that Kılıçdaroğlu should resign from the chairmanship of the CHP if he is elected as president, but the alliance members convinced her that he should keep his party duty till the next local elections.