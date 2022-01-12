İYİ Party calls for cooperation on women, youth issues

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener on Jan. 12 criticized the current education system in Turkey, saying that equality of opportunity has disappeared.

Previously there was a Turkey where permeability between social classes was reasonably experienced in the case of access to education, Akşener said, addressing her party’s parliamentary group meeting.

“I say that it is not right for the state to pretend to withdraw from education. I’m talking about a Turkey where equality of opportunity has disappeared,” Akşener said.

She mentioned Enes Kara, a 20-year-old medical student who committed suicide after he complained in a video about the oppressive environment in his student dormitory run by a religious sect.

Recalling recent murders of women, Akşener also called for cooperation to tackle these problems.

“Let’s join hands with the power and opposition. Let’s delete the deaths of women and young people from the vocabulary of this country,” she stated.

“As in the case of our son Enes, the main issue is the mediocrity of education,” the politician also said.

