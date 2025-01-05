Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

ROME
Italys Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unofficial surprise visit to President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, according to her office on Jan. 5.

Photos sent by the office of the far-right prime minister early yesterday showed Meloni and Trump posing at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago and chatting in a reception room, a Christmas tree visible in the background.

Her office provided no statement, nor did it respond to repeated requests for confirmation of the Jan. 4 visit, which U.S. media reported included a film screening and dinner.

Photos of the two conservative leaders side by side were on the front pages of all Italy's newspapers yesterday.

Meloni is one of several foreign leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have paid visits to Trump, who is due to be inaugurated for the second time on Jan. 20.

The visit by Meloni, who heads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, comes ahead of a four-day visit to Rome by U.S. President Joe Biden, where he is expected to meet with Meloni and, separately, Pope Francis.

Photographs of Meloni provided by her office also showed her shaking hands with Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Meloni is seen as a potentially strong partner for Trump given her conservative credentials and the stability of the right-wing coalition she heads in Italy. She has also forged a close relationship with billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who spent more than a quarter-billion dollars to help him win the election.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations
Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold
South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears
Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk
S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿