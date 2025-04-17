Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, hoping a personal charm offensive can help convince the U.S. president to cut a more favourable deal on EU tariffs.

The far-right Meloni — described by Trump as a "fantastic leader" who shares many of his conservative views — is the first European leader to meet with Trump since his trade war with the bloc began.

She has looked to maintain ties with the mercurial leader despite the widespread disruption caused by his tariff policies, even while criticizing as "wrong" his 20 percent duties on EU exports, which he later suspended for 90 days.

Amid the uncertainty, Meloni has called for cool heads, urging Brussels not to retaliate while casting herself as the only EU leader able to potentially de-escalate the conflict through her personal relationship with the U.S. president.

Her bilateral meeting with Trump, scheduled for noon at the White House, does not come without risk, however.

Italian newspapers on Wednesday floated the possibility that Meloni could end up in a trap similar to the White House meeting in February with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump and his Vice President JD Vance berated their guest in front of reporters.

Meloni has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and Zelensky since Russia's invasion of the country in 2022, most recently calling Moscow's Palm Sunday attack on the city of Sumy "horrible and vile."

The only EU leader to be invited to Trump's inauguration in January, Meloni has acknowledged the uncertainty weighing on her quick visit.

"We know we're going through a difficult period, let's see how it goes in the coming hours. I don't feel any pressure, as you can imagine, for my next two days, let's say," she joked at an awards ceremony for Italian goods Tuesday.

"Surely, I am aware of what I represent and I am aware of what I am defending," she added.

Italian newspapers reported that one of the goals of Meloni's visit was to pave the way for a meeting between Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

  'Need to talk' 

Meloni has said the goal should be to eliminate so-called reciprocal duties on existing industrial products as part of a "zero for zero" formula, as floated by the European Commission earlier this month.

"We absolutely must avoid a tariff war," Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso told reporters Tuesday, saying Meloni would seek in Washington to "convince everyone we need to talk."

Meloni's decision to personally intercede with Trump has caused some disquiet among EU allies, concerned her visit could undermine the unity of the bloc.

"If we start having bilateral discussions, obviously it will break the current dynamic," France's industry minister, Marc Ferracci, warned last week, saying "Europe is only strong if it is united."

A French government spokeswoman said later, however, that all voices that helped encourage dialogue with the United States were welcome.

A European Commission spokeswoman had a similar line on Monday, noting that while the EU alone could negotiate trade agreements, Meloni's "outreach is very welcome".

Her meeting was "closely coordinated" with the EU, the spokeswoman said, noting that Meloni and von der Leyen had been "in regular contact."

Following Thursday's meeting with Trump, Meloni will fly back to Rome on Friday in time to host JD Vance, with whom she has a meeting planned.

Trump's threatened tariffs could have a major impact on Italy, the world's fourth-largest exporter, which sends around 10 percent of its exports to the United States.

During her meeting, Meloni is also likely to discuss Trump's demand for NATO allies to spend more on defence.

Trump wants the current target raised from two to five percent of gross domestic product (GDP), a huge demand for debt-laden Italy, which currently spends around 1.5 percent.

