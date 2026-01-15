Country’s gas imports down 13 percent in November 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's natural gas imports declined by 13.2 percent in November 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to data from Türkiye's energy watchdog.

Natural gas imports in November 2025 fell to around 5.04 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 5.81 bcm in the same month of 2024, Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its latest monthly natural gas market report.

Russia was the largest natural gas supplier to Türkiye, providing 1.20 billion bcm, while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 1.04 bcm and 889 million cubic meters (mcm), respectively.

During the period, Türkiye imported 1.23 bcm of LNG from the US, followed by 368 mcm from Algeria, 106 mcm from Equatorial Guinea, 106 mcm from Spain and 102 mcm from Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, the country's total gas consumption declined by 10.3 percent to approximately 4.37 bcm, compared to the same month last year.

Industrial natural gas consumption fell 2.6 percent to 1.21 bcm during the period. Gas use at power plants decreased 1.5 percent, reaching 1.13 bcm.

Household consumption also dropped significantly, falling 21.2 percent to 1.24 bcm during the same period.

The natural gas storage volume in November 2025 rose to around 5.42 bcm, compared to 5.05 bcm in November 2024.

 

