Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar

Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar

ROME/ISTANBUL
Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar

Italian defense and aerospace firm Leonardo will make efforts for cooperation with Turkish drones producer Baykar to proceed swiftly, the company's chairman has said, according to state news agency ANSA.

In response to a question about whether the process will move fast, Leonardo's chairman Stefano Pontecorvo said Roberto Cingolani, the company's CEO, is moving fast on the matter.

“He is almost like a Formula 1 car. So yes, the process will move fast. There is no room for wasting time in the defense industry anymore. The era of talking is over," he said.

Pontecorvo also visited Baykar's production facility in Istanbul last week.

“Baykar is a company run by extremely serious people. If it was not an excellent company, it would not have become a leader in this sector in 12 years," he said.

"Leonardo does not have a direct relationship with Piaggio Aerospace [which Baykar acquired], but as we aim to partner with the Turks, and if the negotiations go well, we will certainly keep a close eye on such a prestigious Italian company," he added.

“We will soon have very good news about possible cooperation with Piaggio, which was bought by the Turks. Baykar is the world leader and we are in talks to try to cooperate. If it is successful, the return to that region will be spectacular,” Pontecorvo said, speaking to the Genoa-based Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

Baykar Technologies, the manufacturer of Bayraktar TB2, Akinci and Kizilelma drones, acquired Italian aerospace giant Piaggio in December and Italy's Made in Italy Ministry made statements regarding Leonardo's possible cooperation with Baykar.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras
Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers

Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers
Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year

Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year
EUs top team to embark on an unprecedented visit to India

EU's top team to embark on an "unprecedented" visit to India
Xi urges calm response to challenges ahead of key meeting

Xi urges 'calm' response to challenges ahead of key meeting
Trump to sell gold card US visas for $5 million

Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿