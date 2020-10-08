Italian PM calls for dialogue in Mediterranean

  • October 08 2020 16:31:00

Italian PM calls for dialogue in Mediterranean

Esma Çakır - ROME
Italian PM calls for dialogue in Mediterranean

All countries in the Mediterranean must follow international rules and seek a way of dialogue to solve the problems, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte has said.

“The Mediterranean concerns all of us and that’s why the ancient Romans called it ‘Mare Nostrum’ [Our Sea]. In other words, the Mediterranean does not belong to Italy, France or Turkey, it belongs to all of us,” Conte said in a press meeting with foreign media representatives in Rome.

“We must all follow the international rules and seek ways for dialogue,” he added.

Underlining that the EU member states are in solidarity with Greece and Greek Cyprus, Conte reiterated his call for Turkey to avoid unilateral initiatives.

“We call for Turkey to establish relations with all [EU] members one by one, without hostile and provocative initiatives that may be incompatible with international law,” he said.

Noting that Italy is working for a constructive dialogue between the EU member states and Turkey, Conte pointed out that the only way to decrease the rising tension in the region was through dialogue.

“Italy knows the strategic role of Turkey, which has an important role in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia and the Balkans. So we have to build a dialogue with it based on this fact,” he added.

Conte underlined the need to encourage a virtuous cycle in Turkey’s relations with both Italy and the EU.

Eastern Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

  2. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  5. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions
Recommended
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions
Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan
Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs
Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 