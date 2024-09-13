Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

MALATYA
Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

Italian archaeologist Francesca Balossi Restelli, who first participated in excavations at Arslantepe Mound in eastern Türkiye 28 years ago, considers the UNESCO World Heritage site her “home.”

The Arslantepe Mound, located 15 kilometers southwest of the Euphrates River, has been inhabited for thousands of years due to its high agricultural potential, wetlands, and protection from the river's floods.

“I don’t remember a life before Arslantepe. It feels like I’ve always been here,” Restelli told state-run Anadolu Agency, recalling her first excavation as a university student.

Restelli vividly remembers the excitement of discovering a royal tomb during her first year at the site, located in Malatya province.

“The year I first came was very special because we discovered a royal tomb. I was very lucky... I’ve been coming every year since 1996. Arslantepe has become like home to me, my life is here. Nearly 30 years have passed, but it feels like yesterday,” she said.

Restelli now leads the excavation team at Arslantepe and speaks fluent Turkish.

“This is an important place that I love. A lot of materials are being unearthed during the Arslantepe excavations, and the work here never ends,” she added.

Underlining the importance of strong bonds among team members, she said: “We’re like a family here ... I even brought my child here.”

Restelli added that beyond expertise, she looks for team members who can work well together.

The Arslantepe Mound was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2021.

The mound’s embankment is 30 meters high, and it was inhabited between 5000 B.C. and the 11th century A.D.

More than 2,000 stamp seals, a statue of King Tarhunza and two lion statues from the late Hittite period have been found at the site. The temple at Arslantepe dates back to 3600-3500 B.C.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts

Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts
London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways

London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways
Restaurant committed to simplicity

Restaurant committed to simplicity
Van Gogh Sunflowers brought together in London show

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show
A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated
Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species

Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿