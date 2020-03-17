Istanbul’s traffic congestion eases amid virus outbreak

  • March 17 2020 13:42:00

Istanbul’s traffic congestion eases amid virus outbreak

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Istanbul’s traffic congestion eases amid virus outbreak

The notorious traffic congestion in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city by population, has eased over the past week amid the global coronavirus pandemic that is keeping residents away from the streets. 

As reports regarding the first cases of the deadly virus emerged around a week ago, people started using their own vehicles to commute between home and work to avoid social contact, which only added to the city’s already frustrating traffic problems. A significant portion of commuters stopped using public transport.

The number of people who use public transport declined by 44 percent as of March 16 compared with March 2, according to Murat Ongun, the spokesperson for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. 

The number of travels through public transport declined from 7.4 million on March 2 to 4.13 million on March 16, Ongun said on Twitter. 

As fewer people use public transport in the city of some 16 million residents, the number of motorists on the roads have also dropped as people heed the advises from the authorities to stay at home. 

Meanwhile, the virus outbreak is also hurting the city’s large tourism industry. 

The government announced on March 16 that all bars, restaurants, cafes, wedding venues, movie theaters and indoor children’s play areas would be closed as part of the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Such venues in Istanbul already closed their doors, but others, which are not ordered to cease operations, also suffer because people are not going out. 

“There are also fewer foreign tourists. Everyone is a bit scared. We do not know how long those venues will be closed, when people will start coming out…there is nothing we could do about it…but still people’s health comes first,” said Bilal Örnek, who runs a business near the popular İstiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 47th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 47th coronavirus case

  2. Turkey and the race against COVID-19

    Turkey and the race against COVID-19

  3. Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

    Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  4. Scent of cologne now guards against virus

    Scent of cologne now guards against virus

  5. A sad letter from Italy

    A sad letter from Italy
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank cuts policy rate full point

Turkish Central Bank cuts policy rate full point
Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey

Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey
Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus

Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus
Local people run search and rescue team in Turkey’s Kayseri

Local people run search and rescue team in Turkey’s Kayseri
Turkey, Germany, France and UK to discuss migration crisis

Turkey, Germany, France and UK to discuss migration crisis
Azerbaijani businessman remanded over FETÖ links

Azerbaijani businessman remanded over FETÖ links
WORLD Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir

Dress codes and dancing: Sudan sees culture thaw after Bashir

In Sudan's capital Khartoum, a hip-hop producer who had his equipment seized during anti-government protests last year is now free to mix tracks in his studio.

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

Turkey's Central Bank on March 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock totaled $123.6 billion as of end-January.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.