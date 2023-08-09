Istanbul’s taxi, public transportation prices raised once again

ISTANBUL

Public transport and taxi prices in Istanbul have been raised by 51.52 percent while the short distance fee of yellow taxis has been hiked by 75 percent.

Due to the rapidly rising inflation, shortly after the most recent price hikes, the Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) announced that a new increase in public transportation prices and yellow taxi prices will enter into force.

In line with the UKOME’s decisions, the flat rate for yellow taxis has been raised from 12.65 Turkish Liras ($0.47) to 19.17 liras ($0.71), while the distance fare per kilometer was hiked to 12.89 liras ($0.48).

Yellow taxi passengers will pay 70 liras ($2.59) for a short-distance trip, which cost 40 liras ($1.48) previously, marking a whopping 75 percent increase.

In turquoise taxis, the flat rate has been raised to 22.04 liras ($08.1), the distance fare per kilometer has been raised to 14.83 liras ($0.55), and the short-distance fee has been raised to 80.50 liras ($2.98).

In VIP (black) taxis, the flat rate has been raised to 32.59 liras ($1.21), the distance fare per kilometer has been raised to 21.92 liras ($0.81), and the short-distance fee has been raised to 119 liras ($4.40).

The price of a ticket for public transport increased from 9.90 liras ($0.37) to 15 liras ($0.56), while the price for students increased from 4.83 ($0.18) liras to 7.32 liras ($0.27).

The longest distance fare of metrobus has been raised to 22.25 liras ($0.82).

The longest distance fare for Marmaray was determined as 33 liras ($1.22), while the shortest distance fare became 15 liras ($0.56).

Previously, Istanbul Taxi Professionals Chamber demanded a 100 percent increase on taxi prices, with a group of taxi drivers in Istanbul’s Fatih staging a protest to demand said fare increase on Aug. 8.

Following the price increases that they did not deem sufficient, head of Istanbul Taxi Professionals Chamber Eyüp Aksu stated that they would not accept the increase and a majority of taxi drivers are planning to go on a strike.