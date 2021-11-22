Istanbul’s local dog framed over poop on train

  • November 22 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul’s local dog framed over poop on train

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s local dog framed over poop on train

Boji,” Istanbul’s beloved stray dog who has captured hearts after being spotted by the city’s locals for regularly using public transport, has been framed and accused of pooping on a train.

Footage from a surveillance camera showed a man leaving the poop on the seat of a train, attempting to frame Boji and accuse him of leaving the feces on public transport.

Boji was accused of leaving feces on public transport by a social media account on Nov. 19.

“The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s staff dog has dirtied the streetcar,” a social media account said.

While one said, “This dog has crossed the line,” and another, “Enough of Boji,” thousands of others showed their love for Boji.

Late on Nov. 19, Boji’s instructor, Ali Yeşilırmak, refuted the allegations on Boji’s Twitter account.

“I was at the training center all day. I did not even step out of the center to travel in Istanbul. Somebody put the poop on the tram and tried to put the blame on me. Shame on you!” Boji’s account said.

After a run through the city’s surveillance cameras, officials determined a man placing the feces on the seat.

According to the footage, a man boarded the tram, looked around first, took the poop out of his pocket and placed it on the chair.

Officials are now looking for the man to solve the plot against Boji.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkish vice president slams Greece over new footage of migrant pushback

Turkish vice president slams Greece over new footage of migrant pushback
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

    Turkey slams Greek top diplomat’s 'hostile' remarks

  2. Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

    Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

  3. A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

    A bizarre French-Greek alliance against Turkey

  4. Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot leader backs singer after criticism of video clip in Varosha

  5. CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices

    CHP calls on chain markets not to raise prices
Recommended
Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption
Ankara repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

Ankara repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya
Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year
More than 50 million people fully jabbed, minister confirms

More than 50 million people fully jabbed, minister confirms
Veteran Turkish actor Kadir İnanır taken to intensive care

Veteran Turkish actor Kadir İnanır taken to intensive care
Turkey says over 800 terrorists neutralized in N Iraq in 7 months

Turkey says over 800 terrorists 'neutralized' in N Iraq in 7 months
WORLD Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said on Nov. 20 that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union’s eastern frontier.

ECONOMY People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

Thousands of people from Bulgaria and Greece travel to the Turkish northwestern province of Edirne for shopping.

SPORTS Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor beats Beşiktaş 2-0 at home, sits in third place

Aytemiz Alanyaspor defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 on Nov. 20 to sit in the third spot in the Turkish Süper Lig standings.