Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür presents ‘Magical Things, Waiting Patiently’

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür is hosting an exhibition titled “Magical Things, Waiting Patiently,” which is curated by Sezgi Abalı and coordinated by Bahar Güneş, bringing together seven artists working with different techniques and materials.

The exhibition, which is an invitation to slow down our pace and pay attention to the propositions of nature, features new and recent works by Ali İbrahim Öcal, Ahmet Duru, Ayşe Gül Süter, Melis Buyruk and Sadık Arı, as well as the long-term performance of Dikine Ongoing Project titled “Şey ve Tekrar” (Object and Repetition).

During his production process, Öcal uses different media such as painting, photography, sculpture, installation, video and natural objects to create imaginary universes progressing in an interdisciplinary pattern. The artist, who produces works that incorporate universal, geographical and local cultural codes as much as possible and cover an entity of multilayered images such as soil, seed, sprouting, growth, extinction and rebirth, invites the viewer to the experience of a certain geographical location.

While presenting the macro and micro landscapes of nature in different ways of expression, Duru mostly makes use of his long walks and observations in nature. As we trace nature’s unique schedule and seasonal variations in Duru’s exhibited works, we begin to think about the methods plants have developed to survive.

Süter has had the opportunity to examine life through different organisms and at different scales in science laboratories around the world where she was invited as a guest artist. In her works, she combines scientific data with new media technologies and traditional art techniques. The dialogues she initiates between movement, light, time and space transform into new forms and areas of sensory experience.

Known for her detailed ceramic works, Buyruk brings together plants, animals and humans in undefined forms and an inverted hierarchy, creating new living spaces with repetitive textures and forms. The realistic but somewhat illusory aesthetics in her sculptures unlock connections to surreal dreams. While Buyruk’s choice of material, color and subject reveals cultural references, it prompts the audience to reconsider their preconceptions about living things that are always right in front of their eyes.

Arı’s production embarks on the perspective of scientific illustrations. While looking at nature to understand human actions, Arı deals with the plunder caused by humankind’s appetite to prevail over other living things during his existence.

The long-term performance of Dikine Ongoing Project is presented by Umut Sevgül and Barbaros Kayan. The long-term performance will begin with one-by-one stringing together spheres produced from old newspapers in a size that can fit in a single palm and placing them into the space. The performance questions the completion process of a rosary.

It takes place in real-time due to the nature of the matter, and it traces the dialogue of movement with space and matter as well as information passing through the memory of the spine. The video recordings from the first stage of the performance will be placed in the space in the second stage. Thus, the performance intends to continue its perception of time and memory through the relationship it establishes with space.

Constructed on the concepts of time, effort, patience and detail, the exhibition explores the idea and process of interpreting nature’s unique patterns, mechanisms and landscapes, and transforming them into works of art.

“Magical Things, Waiting Patiently” can be seen at Kalyon Kültür until Nov. 25.