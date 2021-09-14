Istanbul’s first-ever Chamber Music Festival coming soon

  • September 14 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul’s first-ever Chamber Music Festival coming soon

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s first-ever Chamber Music Festival coming soon

Within the scope of Academy Festival Istanbul and with the contributions of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Department, the city is getting ready to host a never-seen-before festival called the Istanbul International Chamber Music Festival to bring fresh vibes to the city and elevate the cultural and artistic life.

World-renowned musicians will take the stage at the festival to be held from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2 at the Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall.

Under the main theme of “Nature and Istanbul,” the festival will be organized under the artistic directorship of cello artist Nil Kocamangil and Aycan Altungül. Young musicians will perform with masters of the Istanbul International Music Academy, which is a part of the festival.

In its first year, the Istanbul International Music Academy will host famous cellist and trainer Gary Hoffman, pianist Caspar Frantz and violinist Svetlin Roussev.

Young artists, who continue their education at Boğaziçi University, will also take part in the festival with a sculpture exhibition where they focus on the love of Istanbul, its historical past, cultural ties and nature.

Under the title of “Youth Concerts That Will Heal Istanbul,” 28 young musicians will be supported and concerts will present Turkey’s talents.

The Jussen brothers, who are considered the stars of the piano, will perform the opening concert of the festival. The Lucas and Arthur Jussen brothers, who gave numerous concerts accompanied by world-renowned conductors and prestigious orchestras and achieved great success at their young age, will sing the best examples of the four-hand piano repertoire at the concert.

Cellist Gary Hoffman and award-winning pianist David Selig will meet with the audience of Istanbul for the first time at the festival.

The festival will also host pianist Caspar Frantz, Gabriel Schwabe, who has won awards in the most prestigious cello competitions in the world, and Hellen Weiss, who shared the stage with important names.

Violinist Svetlin Roussev and pianist Elena Rozanova will perform for music lovers at the CRR Concert Hall as part of the festival.

Pianist Gökhan Aybulus and bass-baritone Burak Bilgili will come together with the audience at the festival, while cellist Nil Kocamangil, who has won many awards from international competitions, will perform with the Borusan Quartet in the closing concert.

Within the scope of the festival, in addition to the concerts, interviews, workshops about nature and documentary screenings on Istanbul will take place in the Maçka Habitat Park.

WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  3. Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

    Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

  4. No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

    No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

  5. Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın

    Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın
Recommended
Rare artifacts under protection at Şanlıurfa Museum

Rare artifacts under protection at Şanlıurfa Museum
Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination

Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination
Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic

Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic
Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın

Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın
Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile
Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute

Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute
WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken beat back criticism of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 13 at a contentious congressional hearing where at least two Republicans called on him to resign.

ECONOMY Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Tens of boats, yachts and camper vans will be exhibited at the Marmara Boat Show that will be held together with the Camping, Caravan and Nature Sports Fair in Istanbul between Sept. 18 and 26.

SPORTS In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

Love of football has brought together many a family, but a football game in Turkey’s capital has taken that shared love of sports to a new level.