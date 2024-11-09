Istanbul’s dams hit lowest water levels amid rain shortage

ISTANBUL

The water level in Istanbul's dams has fallen to 29.92 percent, the lowest in a year, after months of insufficient rainfall.

This marks a sharp decline from April’s average of 82.62 percent, with three dams — Alibeyköy, Kazandere and Pabuçdere — now below 10 percent of their full capacity. Elmalı Dam is the only one above 50 percent, at 51.61 percent."

At Ömerli Dam, a vital water source for the city’s Asian side, levels have dropped to 26.28 percent, the lowest in nine years.

Academic Doğanay Tolunay warned that Istanbul’s water crisis stems from poor urban planning and population growth. “In 2000, Istanbul had 11 million people consuming 600 million cubic meters of water annually. Today, with 16 million residents, that figure has nearly doubled.”

As Istanbul faces a mounting population, a looming earthquake risk and persistent drought, its reliance on external water sources grows. “Water is being transported from Melen in Thrace, and plans are underway to divert Mudurnu Stream from Bolu,” Tolunay explained, calling for improvements in water management.