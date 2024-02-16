Istanbul University reconsiders public access after backlash

ISTANBUL

The decision of Istanbul University (IU) to open its doors to the public on Feb. 12 stirred controversy as students expressed discomfort and raised security concerns, prompting the university to backtrack and limit public access to the garden of the Beyazıt campus on selected days of the week.

When students came to campus on Feb. 12, they encountered people they did not recognize on campus. In fact, these people entered the lecture hall and started shooting with their cell phones, causing a distraction among students.

Meanwhile, visuals that circulated on social media showed visitors to the university watching lectures in a lecture hall while eating sunflower seeds and crowded groups watching students attending their lectures.

"They say high school students are studying in the library, while we can hardly find a place. Even during the registration period, I visited the campus under security escort," said Dila Çelebi, a student at the university’s Faculty of Economics.

Highlighting security concerns, Onur Vatansever, another student at the Faculty of Economics, stated: "We use the front yard for relaxing. It is disturbing to see people we don't know. There is nothing wrong with universities opening with the public, but given the crime rate in the country, it is inevitable to be concerned."

While students expressed their discomfort, the university administration made one statement after another on the issue. University sources said that the photo of people eating the seeds was a montage.

They also announced that those who entered the lectures and took photos at the Faculty of Law were employees of a production company that had previously obtained institutional permission and that they were shooting for reconnaissance purposes.

After complaints about the opening of the gates for cultural visits, the university administration announced on Feb. 14 that security measures have been taken and that the practice will now only be carried out during certain hours on weekdays.

Accordingly, visitors will be allowed between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays in the garden of Beyazıt campus due to its historical and cultural qualities after going through a check by security guards.

Entrance to the administrative offices of the directorate building, facilities and lecture halls where education and training are provided will be prohibited.

Activities that may interfere with educational and administrative activities will not be allowed and security guards will have the right to intervene in cases of violation of security procedures.

Additionally, visitors will have to make an appointment via the Istanbul University website and car entry will not be allowed. The campus will be closed to visitors during public holidays and exam time.