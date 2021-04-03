Istanbul University hosts Poland’s must-see exhibition

  • April 03 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul University hosts Poland’s must-see exhibition

ISTANBUL
Istanbul University hosts Poland’s must-see exhibition

An exhibition featuring many photographs that have captured Poland’s UNESCO World Heritage List was presented to visitors at the Istanbul University’s rectorate building.

Organized in cooperation with the Consulate-General of Poland in Istanbul and the Department of Polish Language and Literature at Istanbul University, and included some photos of the natural beauties, touristic sites, architectural structures and historical mines of the country, the exhibition can be visited until April 15.

The opening of the exhibition, which was hosted by Rector Mahmut Ak, was attended by Consular Mission Chief Dariusz Gumieniczek, Deputy Consul Dorota Andrzejak, Ukraine’s Consul-General to Istanbul Oleksandr Gaman and many guests.

Poland’s first UNESCO-listed presence was the Old Town in Krakow and the Royal Salt Mine in Wieliczka.

Kraków’s historic center entered the list in 1978, along with the nearby Wieliczka Salt Mine.

The salt mine, excavated from the 13th century, produced table salt continuously until 2007, as one of the world’s oldest operating salt mines.

The list was expanded in 2019 to include Krzemionki, a Neolithic and early Bronze Age complex of flint mines for the extraction of Upper Jurassic banded flints located about eight kilometers north-east of the Polish city of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Turkey, Art,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

    Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

  4. Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling

    Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling

  5. First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

    First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey
Recommended
Excavation works in Bathonea reveal life traces dating back 800,000 years

Excavation works in Bathonea reveal life traces dating back 800,000 years
March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs parade

March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs' parade
UK offers £400 mln to aid culture’s COVID recovery

UK offers £400 mln to aid culture’s COVID recovery
Graves found in basilica-planned ancient city

Graves found in basilica-planned ancient city
Body of wrecked plane to be turned into ‘pita place’

Body of wrecked plane to be turned into ‘pita place’
Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate

Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate
WORLD Russia warns new Donbass conflict could destroy Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warned on April 1 that a serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start

Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start

Tour operators in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir reaped the fruits of their efforts to promote the historical Cappadocia region to different markets as direct charter flights from Russia and Ukraine have started to the ancient district.
SPORTS Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Turkish Süper Lig leader Beşiktaş will visit Kasımpaşa on April 4 amid a debate over the game’s referee.