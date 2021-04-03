Istanbul University hosts Poland’s must-see exhibition

ISTANBUL

An exhibition featuring many photographs that have captured Poland’s UNESCO World Heritage List was presented to visitors at the Istanbul University’s rectorate building.

Organized in cooperation with the Consulate-General of Poland in Istanbul and the Department of Polish Language and Literature at Istanbul University, and included some photos of the natural beauties, touristic sites, architectural structures and historical mines of the country, the exhibition can be visited until April 15.

The opening of the exhibition, which was hosted by Rector Mahmut Ak, was attended by Consular Mission Chief Dariusz Gumieniczek, Deputy Consul Dorota Andrzejak, Ukraine’s Consul-General to Istanbul Oleksandr Gaman and many guests.

Poland’s first UNESCO-listed presence was the Old Town in Krakow and the Royal Salt Mine in Wieliczka.

Kraków’s historic center entered the list in 1978, along with the nearby Wieliczka Salt Mine.

The salt mine, excavated from the 13th century, produced table salt continuously until 2007, as one of the world’s oldest operating salt mines.

The list was expanded in 2019 to include Krzemionki, a Neolithic and early Bronze Age complex of flint mines for the extraction of Upper Jurassic banded flints located about eight kilometers north-east of the Polish city of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.