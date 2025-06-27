Istanbul to impose fines for loud music in public areas

ISTANBUL
Istanbul authorities have introduced fines for individuals and businesses that play loud music in shared public areas, such as squares, public transport vehicles, bus stops and beaches.

According to the statement from the Governor’s Office, recent complaints have highlighted a rise in noise disturbances caused by people using personal music systems in such crowded locations.

To address the issue, officials stated that playing loud music in these places will be considered a law violation.

Individuals found in breach may be fined 1,406 Turkish Liras ($35), while businesses could face penalties ranging from 30,478 liras ($766) to 152,895 liras ($3,843).

Local governments, law enforcement and municipal police units will increase inspections and take the necessary measures under the coordination of district governorates.

The move comes amid broader national efforts to combat noise pollution as the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has recently finalized environmental noise action plans for 22 provinces, including Istanbul.

These plans aim to reduce urban noise through strategies such as acoustic zoning, quiet area preservation and infrastructure-based solutions like noise barriers.

 

