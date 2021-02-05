Istanbul to host Teknofest in September

  • February 05 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul to host Teknofest in September

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s aviation, technology and space festival, Teknofest, has made an open call to all those who wish to enter its technology competitions that will be held in Istanbul in September, the festival officials said on Feb. 3.

“The fourth Teknofest will be held at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul between Sept. 21 and 26 and the deadline for applications is Feb. 28,” said Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the festival.

A total of 20,197 teams, including 100,000 young people from 81 provinces and 84 countries applied to Teknofest Technology competitions in 2020.

“This year, we expect more people to compete. Also, we increased the number of the technology competitions from 23 to 35,” Bayraktar said.

Teams that will compete in Teknofest and qualify for the rankings will be awarded more than 5 million Turkish Liras ($697,500), cumulatively.

Applications can only be made through Teknofest’s official website, teknofest.org.

Teknofest is held in Istanbul in odd years and in an Anatolian province in even years.

Turkey, Kazakhstan to boost defense industry cooperation

Turkish cuisine leaves lower carbon footprint: Study

Number of people vaccinated tops 2.5 mln in Turkey

EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea

Five buoys of Kandilli Observatory stolen from Marmara Sea

