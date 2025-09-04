Istanbul to host global media art festival Ars Electronica in October

ISTANBUL

The international media art festival “Ars Electronica” will meet art enthusiasts at Zorlu PSM from Oct. 21 to 28, bringing one of the world’s most influential platforms for technology-driven art to Istanbul.

First launched in Austria in 1979, Ars Electronica has become a pioneering global stage for experimental and digital creativity, and this year’s edition is being realized in partnership with Zorlu PSM and Piksel.Creative solutions.

Over the decades, the festival has welcomed millions of visitors and showcased groundbreaking works spanning spatial installations, screen-based projects, sound and light performances and experimental workshops.

The program is designed not only as an exhibition but also as a dynamic cultural platform, presenting international artists’ works to Turkish audiences while offering Turkish creators a chance to share their projects on the global stage.

Among the highlights are Cod.Act’s mesmerizing kinetic sculpture “Cycloid-E,” which transofrms vibration and resonance into hypnotic, lifelike motion, Marc Vilanova’s “Cascade,” a light and sound performance evoking a waterfall from invisible electromagnetic waves and Martyna Marciniak’s “Anatomy of Non-Fact,” a work reflecting on hyper-reality and artificial intelligence.

Noor Stenfert Kroese’s installation “Fading Colors” will bring the climate crisis into focus through living algae cultures.

Adding to the lineup, renowned creative studio Universal Everything will present an interactive piece that immerses audiences in a captivating digital universe, shaped in real time by the gestures and movements of the human body.

With its bold program, Ars Electronica will offer a week-long platform for exploring the intersection of art, technology and imagination.