Istanbul to host 6th Int’l Women and Justice Summit on AI, women’s rights

Istanbul to host 6th Int’l Women and Justice Summit on AI, women’s rights

ISTANBUL
Istanbul to host 6th Int’l Women and Justice Summit on AI, women’s rights

The sixth International Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), will take place in Istanbul on Nov. 8-9.

This year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” aims to address the opportunities and challenges AI presents for gender equality. The summit will bring together experts, academics and policymakers from around the world to discuss how technology can help build a fairer and safer future for women.

The summit will kick off with an opening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, followed by remarks from Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, the chairperson of KADEM Board of Trustees, and Associate Professor Dr. Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, the chairperson of KADEM Board of Directors.

The event will feature a series of high-level discussions, with a special focus on the ethical use of AI and its impact on women’s rights.

In her statements, Bayraktar highlighted the double-edged nature of AI, which presents both opportunities and threats to gender equality. She emphasized that while AI has the potential to solve problems, it can also reinforce existing biases.

Gümrükçüoğlu pointed out that AI could either close or widen the gender gap, depending on how it is developed and applied. She emphasized that the summit will provide a global platform to explore these issues and discuss how technology can serve as a tool for social justice.

The summit’s first session will feature the participation of ministers from various countries, including those responsible for family, women and technology, who will discuss their experiences and insights on AI’s impact on gender equality.

Gümrükçüoğlu also emphasized that the summit also provides an opportunity for the international community to learn more about Türkiye’s efforts to promote women’s rights.

Meanwhile, one section of the event will examine how AI was used during the recent attacks on Gaza, shedding light on its potential applications in military operations and media coverage. On Nov. 9, Palestinian journalists and social media influencers will engage in discussions and answer questions from the press about these developments.

women's rights,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges
Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum

Blue voyage season wraps up in tourism hub Bodrum
Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

Pilot project encourages early career choices among students

Croatia tops list in returning smuggled Turkish artifacts

Croatia tops list in returning smuggled Turkish artifacts
Parents lose faith in pediatricians after ‘newborn gang’ scandal: Expert

Parents lose faith in pediatricians after ‘newborn gang’ scandal: Expert
EU-backed project to measure ‘water footprint’ of Mediterranean fisheries

EU-backed project to measure ‘water footprint’ of Mediterranean fisheries
Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months

Öcalan receives first prison visit in 43 months
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿