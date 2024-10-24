Istanbul to host 6th Int’l Women and Justice Summit on AI, women’s rights

ISTANBUL

The sixth International Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), will take place in Istanbul on Nov. 8-9.

This year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” aims to address the opportunities and challenges AI presents for gender equality. The summit will bring together experts, academics and policymakers from around the world to discuss how technology can help build a fairer and safer future for women.

The summit will kick off with an opening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, followed by remarks from Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, the chairperson of KADEM Board of Trustees, and Associate Professor Dr. Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, the chairperson of KADEM Board of Directors.

The event will feature a series of high-level discussions, with a special focus on the ethical use of AI and its impact on women’s rights.

In her statements, Bayraktar highlighted the double-edged nature of AI, which presents both opportunities and threats to gender equality. She emphasized that while AI has the potential to solve problems, it can also reinforce existing biases.

Gümrükçüoğlu pointed out that AI could either close or widen the gender gap, depending on how it is developed and applied. She emphasized that the summit will provide a global platform to explore these issues and discuss how technology can serve as a tool for social justice.

The summit’s first session will feature the participation of ministers from various countries, including those responsible for family, women and technology, who will discuss their experiences and insights on AI’s impact on gender equality.

Gümrükçüoğlu also emphasized that the summit also provides an opportunity for the international community to learn more about Türkiye’s efforts to promote women’s rights.

Meanwhile, one section of the event will examine how AI was used during the recent attacks on Gaza, shedding light on its potential applications in military operations and media coverage. On Nov. 9, Palestinian journalists and social media influencers will engage in discussions and answer questions from the press about these developments.